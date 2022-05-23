Kootingal scored some nice tries in their 28-nil win over Boggabri at Kootingal Oval on Sunday but it was their defence that impressed coach Abby Schmiedel.
The Roosters scored five tries but shutting out the Roos was what impressed their coach the most.
"I was really pleased with our defence," Schmiedel told G4 Media after the win.
"We were good in attack too. I was happy with the all-round performance. The girls are going really well."
She thought Nikki Berryman, Hayley Brown and Monique Corbett were standouts with Corbett crossing for two good tries.
Unfortunately for Kootingal a knee injury to Steph Fulwood, who scored one of the Roosters five tries and kicked four goals, was a disappointment as she also collapsed after the game and was transported to hospital.
"Hopefully Steph's okay," a concerned Schmiedel said.
Boggabri coach Steve Merlehan was also happy with his side's effort.
"It was an improvement," he said.
Mia Stewart was a standout for the Roos.
"She's only just started, played the last couple of weeks," Merlehan said of a "rugby convert" who also received the two G4 B&F Award points behind Corbett.
Merlehan also thought Ash Haire "played a good captain's role, ran the ball up hard and held the centre".
"Molly Kemp was also good too," he said of the Roos playmaker.
Gunnedah meanwhile continued their good form by beating the Manilla 34-4 at Kitchener Park in the other Sunday game.
Bulldogs captain-coach Jacqueline Jones crossed for two of the their six tries and also earned the three points in the G4 B&F Award. That took her to the top of the B&F table on eight points. Manilla's Kim Flett joined her there when she polled the two points.
On Saturday, North Tamworth soared when they swooped on the Werris Creek 58-nil in their clash at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The Bearettes scored 10 tries, Tayla King crossing for four and Steph Halpin three, in a magical display that was founded on defence, reported coach Melissa Watson.
Not just good defence either.
"Great defence," Melissa told Group 4 Media.
On the back of that defence "we had great ball movement", Watson added.
"We played with great intensity throughout the game. Everyone did play well."
She also had seven reserves and all 17 had good minutes, she said.
Four try-star Tayla King was also the side's players player in an outstanding performance.
"Hopefully we'll keep it going for next week's game against Moree here," Watson said.
Dungowan had a good 32-4 win over Moree in the other Saturday game with captain-coach Brianna Trickett scoring a hat-trick.
