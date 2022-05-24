'They loved it': AFLNW's small but enthusiastic Mini Series turnout

The first Youth Girls Mini Series was a mixed bag for AFL North West, with lower numbers than expected but a high level of enthusiasm from those who turned out.
12 girls showed up to the event at Tamworth's No. 1 Oval on Sunday, with dreary conditions overhead.
But despite the weather, AFLNW development lead, Matt Crawley, said, the attendees gave the sport a wholehearted go.
"The girls that came up had a really, really good time," Crawley said.
"Numbers weren't quite as high as we'd hoped they would be, but they were a very enthusiastic group and they loved it.
"There was a bit of mud around on the ground, so they could get amongst it and have a bit of a slide. I thought they really enjoyed the session."
The event was aimed at girls born in 2005, 2006, or 2007, and was comprised of a skills session followed by a shortened game.
With a number of girls in attendance who were entirely new to Aussie Rules, Crawley said they acclimated well and were able to use skills they had developed in other sports.
"The skills of AFL are very transferrable from other sports," he said.
"A lot of girls play netball, basketball, soccer, and things like that. The skills are very transferrable to AFL, and the girls yesterday did a great job."
These sessions, Crawley said, are about more than developing fundamental AFL skills. He hopes the children have fun, and spark the desire to play again.
"Playing the game is a lot more fun than just having a skills training session," Crawley said.
"I'm hoping the girls really enjoyed it, I want them to keep coming back for more."
The next session will take place this Sunday at Varley Oval in Inverell, with the third set for Gunnedah's Wolseley Oval on Saturday, June 4, and the fourth and final event scheduled to be held at Bellevue Oval in Armidale on Sunday, June 19.
