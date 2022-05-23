The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU Round 5: Inverell hold on to beat Gunnedah 31-29 and claim Kookaburra Challenge Cup

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changing hands: Inverell captain Luther Robinson accepts the Kookaburra Challenge Cup from Gunnedah counterpart James Perrett after their nail-biting win on Saturday.

Inverell coach Ariki Wineti could have been excused for having no nails left at full-time of the Highlanders clash with Gunnedah on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.