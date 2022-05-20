ONE of Tamworth's most popular pathways will soon become a complete loop, making it safer for cyclists.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has started work on the final section of the Peel River walk, extending it along the Riverside Sports Complex.
The new, shared pathway between O'Connell Street and the Riverside Car Park on Bridge Street is one of seven new path projects across the city, including recently completed paths at Mahony Avenue and Kent Street.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson announced $300,000 in state funding towards the project on Friday, as part of $4 million allocated to TRC since mid-2018 through the government's Walking and Cycling Program.
Building more pathways is an important part of council's Active Transport Strategy, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said, and it will be knocking on the state's door again soon for more funding.
"Seven of these pathways have either been completed or are nearing completion, and it's a great outcome for people who like walking or cycling," he said.
"These projects are happening everywhere and it's something we want to encourage the community to get involved in.
"We've had some criticism that some of them are taking too long to build, but we've had to deal with the impact of COVID, and getting tradesmen and materials."
Tamworth Bicycle User Group president Greg Johnstone said council has been supportive over the last few years when it comes to increasing infrastructure to help make cycling safer.
"There are road cyclists, and then there's mum and dad and the kids, and this project, especially for mum and dad and the kids, will be a really safe and great loop for Tamworth," he said.
The road will become a one-way street on a permanent basis, with traffic travelling in a southerly direction, to make room for the new path.
Parking will also no longer be available on the river side of the new path, with Carter Street as an alternative.
Mr Anderson said over the past three years, the state government has partnered with TRC to look at upgrading numerous pathways, filling in missing links to make them safer and promote active living.
"The last stretch of the Peel River walk path will go all the way down to Jewry Street along the riverside, making it much safer and more enjoyable for people to use," he said.
"These new paths will mean walkers and cyclists can get out and enjoy the river, even when it's been raining."
The project is expected to be completed by the end of June, 2022.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
