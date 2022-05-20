NO, it's not an illusion. World-renowned Australian magician Cosentino is in town, and he's set to thrill audiences when he takes to the stage in Tamworth on Saturday night.
He's performed his tricks all over the globe, but the show at TRECC will mark the first time the escapologist has ever stepped foot in the country music capital.
"I've never been to Tamworth, which is exciting for me," he told the Leader.
"The show is a combination of illusions - people are appearing and disappearing and teleportation, levitating.
"We will be inviting people up on stage and borrowing items from them such as wedding bands and magical things happen, and it all takes place under their noses."
Death defying escapes and body parts in crazy positions may sound intimidating, but Cosentino assures audiences the show is actually pretty family friendly.
"It's all mixed up with a bit of humour," he said.
"We rely on all our own lighting, so we strip out all the venue's lighting and sound. We basically have a show where we create our own sets and lighting and costumes and audience participation."
Tamworth is the last stop on his three month tour across regional Victoria and New South Wales, where he has wowed audiences with his brand new 90-minute show, Deception.
Becoming a household name after appearing on Australia's Got Talent in 2011, Cosentino is now regarded as the world's best escape artist.
His prime-time television shows have been viewed by more than 100 million people across the globe, and broadcast in more than 40 countries.
He has multiple Merlin Awards to his name - the highest accolade awarded in the magic industry - acknowledging him as International Magician of The Year and International Escape Artist of The Year.
But he admits life on the road wasn't always easy, and regional audiences were among the first to embrace him.
"Before anyone really knew me back in 2011 when I was on Australia's Got Talent, I would tour the regional circuit, putting on my own show out of necessity because no one would hire me," he said.
"So I put on my own show, built my own crew, I developed my own posters and TV commercials and I'd head out to the country towns, and the country towns really embraced me.
"That was many, many moons ago now. But I went back to it in 2019 because i wanted to go back to my roots and reconnect with that audience."
You can catch Cosentino from 7:30pm on Saturday, May 21 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
