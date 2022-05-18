A CHILDCARE provider has its sights set on Oxley Vale, where it plans to build the city's newest centre, catering for up to 106 children.
The company behind the project, Sought After Investments, has submitted a development application to Tamworth Regional Council to build the "spacious" facility at 134-140 Manilla Road.
An existing single-storey dwelling at the site would be retained, with the new centre set to be built on the vacant land on the north-western portion of the site.
If approved, the long day care centre will cater for children up to five years of age, and feature five age specific rooms and three outdoor play areas, each catering for 16 students.
"In addition to the playrooms, provision is made for a reception area with informal seating area, office area, formal meeting room, staff room, laundry, general storage room, chemical storage room, kitchen, and staff and visitor toilet facilities including a disabled toilet," the project's DA reads.
"A store room will be directly accessible from the indoor playroom while an additional storage room will be accessible directly from the outdoor area for outside play equipment."
A car park would be constructed providing parking for up to 24 vehicles, plus an accessible car parking space. A separate pedestrian access pathway is also proposed.
The company behind the project said the site will fit in perfectly with the residential locality, and will be "visually interesting".
"The building has been setback from the Manilla Road frontage in a manner reflective of the two adjoining residential properties and is of a single storey nature reflective of the residential locality.
"A variety of roof angles and external materials and colours are proposed to provide a visually interesting building. The proposed development has been orientated with large openings and an outdoor play area orientated to the street boundary."
Manilla Road is also home to aged care facility Nazareth House and Oxley Vale Public School, with a multi-dwelling housing development nearby.
The DA comes in the midst of a severe childcare shortage, with long wait-lists and childcare spots in huge demand in Tamworth.
The developers are behind Little People's Early Learning Centre, which has centres in Campbelltown, the Illawarra and the Southern Highlands.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
