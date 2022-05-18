IT'S been a short campaign but a long journey ahead of Saturday's election, and our pub test panel are as happy as the rest of Australia that it's finally coming to an end.
Even the biggest fans of Australian politics - if that genre of people does indeed exist - would admit that between the 'gotcha' questions and consistent gaffes from party leaders, the last six weeks has been a struggle to get through.
This is the feeling of our pub test voters, although that's not to say the campaign hasn't changed a few minds and caught them by surprise from time to time.
So with the big day coming up this weekend, we at the Leader asked them not only who they thought won the week out of the major party leaders, but also who won the campaign, and what their single biggest issue throughout the six weeks was.
Bryson Shepherdson, plant mechanic, 25:
While regularly declaring that Labor leader Anthony Albanese had the best moment of the week, Bryson said overall he gave the points to Prime Minister Scott Morrison throughout the campaign.
He said that was down to consistency, and he acknowledged it was unfortunate Mr Albanese missed a week while in COVID isolation.
His biggest issue throughout the campaign is one that many Australians would resonate with, which is the cost of living. As a recent homeowner too, he said he has concerns about how tight the budget may get for many people across the nation.
"If rates continue to go up, we will be in trouble. Given the housing market was going nuts for two years, we now have thousands of people who will be in dire straits if the rates get beyond say 4 or 5 per cent," he said.
"Strengthening our economy is the only way to keep on top of this."
As a result of his concern for the economy, his vote has made a last minute swing back to the Coalition, which is down to the fact he hasn't seen enough of Labor's costings for its policies. But he hasn't ruled out another change before voting day.
In terms of who wins overall, he believes it's going to be extremely close and isn't willing to make a call on the result just yet.
As for his biggest moment over the past week, he gave the chocolates to local member and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.
"Barnaby and the Press Club nosebleed. Credit to him for continuing to answer questions though," he said.
Bryson said he hasn't paid a huge amount of attention to elections in the past, but has been really interested this time around and closely monitored the news cycle. He said it's been an interesting experience, and he wishes he'd paid more attention in the past.
Dwone Jones, business owner, 55:
Like Bryson, Dwone also said Mr Morrison was the better campaigner throughout the six weeks, despite believing Mr Albanese won the week more times. He said the prime minister's clean and concise image may actually hurt him though, with the Labor leader coming across as more genuine.
Dwone gave some credit to Mr Morrison for saying he's willing to change, but is unconvinced the promise is genuine and said the government has been more talk than action this term. That opinion also played a part in picking his moment of the week.
"I thought it was interesting that Scott Morrison framed his weakness as being 'a bulldozer', as though he's a man of action," he said
"When many people would say he's been missing in action at the most crucial times."
Climate change, which extends into water security, has remained Dwone's number one issue, although he said it has been largely ignored.
He was willing to make a prediction on the outcome, stating that he believes Labor will form government, although he's not sure whether that will be in their own right or with the help of independents.
In terms of what he's thought of the election overall, it's fair to say Dwone's review of it was pretty scathing.
"It has been characterised by very little in the way of policy. Scott Morrison has never had many ideas and Labor is too scared after their last election loss to propose much of anything," he said.
"While there have been other Australian elections with few policy proposals, it seems that the fear of the other side running a scare campaign has become so potent that both parties are keeping their cards close to their chests.
"Which is the opposite of what an election campaign should be about, in my opinion."
Kate Hoffman, art gallery owner, 42:
Finally some points for Mr Albanese, with Kate stating the Member for Grayndler and the Labor party in general outperformed the Coalition, who she said seemed less unified and were relying too heavily on fear campaigns and catch phrases.
Climate change is also the top topic on her agenda, and she said her vote is largely dictated by who can act on it fastest and most efficiently.
"Climate change and the transition to renewables is an economic opportunity with environmental benefits, there is a whole industry just waiting to be developed," she said.
"We have a huge task ahead and we need to get started immediately."
For her moment of the week Kate also took note of Mr Morrison's admission that he could change, but said it was too little, too late and believes if he was genuine about it then he would've done it before now - less than a week out from the vote.
As for her vote, it will go to one of the more "progressive" parties, who she said are more in touch with the general public and not the top end of town.
She hopes Labor wins the election, although suggested her preference would be for The Greens to hold the balance of power so it could push Labor to take strong action on climate change.
Her main take away from this election has been that stakes are higher than they have been in the past few years, she feels like the next term of government will be crucial, and could dictate Australia's future in the long term.
Nicole Schafer, teacher, 47:
Nicole was as unimpressed with the leaders this week as she has been most weeks, and couldn't pick a winner between the two who she said were "neck and neck".
She identified health, housing and education problems in rural areas as her main priorities.
In regards to what the standout moment of the week was, she said it was an underwhelming seven days and not too much grabbed her attention.
"To be honest it is just the same dribble, different days," she said.
"I'm looking forward to getting the election over and we get back to running the country."
She isn't sure who will win the election overall, but is predicted and hoping for a large swing towards strong Independents across the country.
The campaign has been an unremarkable one in Nicole's opinion, and she hopes what the victorious government delivers is better than what they've been promising.
"Same old same old. The campaigners offer the world but sometimes struggle to deliver," she said.
"I hope for our sake that whoever gets in they take care of our elderly, our business and economy, our children, our environment and our regional areas.
Cathy Trindall, educator, 60, Gomeroi woman:
A draw it is, Mr Albanese completes his comeback and makes it level for who our pub test panel believe had the best campaign. If it's a draw on Saturday night, the Independents and minor parties will be loving it.
She said his relatability was better than Mr Morrison's and expects that to play a role at the polling booths. Saying that, she found much of the discourse from both parties completely unrelatable throughout the campaign, and is severely disappointed First Nations issues were largely ignored.
"I am unable to single out one issue as to date no party has acknowledged Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights, policies or reforms," she said.
"We are descendants of the original peoples of this Country. We need our voices across all levels and tires of government, access to our Land to self-determine our own lives, businesses and housing."
Cathy also felt as if the government's plan to allow people to access 40 per cent of their superannuation to afford a home is exclusive. She said it does nothing for people who struggle to gain employment from an early age, which makes it unhelpful to many Indigenous people who have a higher unemployment rate due to a lack of opportunities.
She believes Labor will win the election, but hopes the next time a campaign rolls around, the parties will think a little harder about what the ordinary person wants to see and hear.
"This election is not uncommon to all those that have been run before and those to follow. It is targeted to the class systems in Australia and never from the perspective of the general population," she said.
"Full of promises that are hard to fulfil once in parliament, especially if it is a hung parliament."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
