The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Pub test: Election coming down to the wire as Tamworth locals change views

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN OPINIONS: Cathy Trindall (left), Bryson Shepherdson, Nicole Schafer, Dwone Jones and Kate Hoffman (right) have made their final call ahead of the upcoming federal election.

IT'S been a short campaign but a long journey ahead of Saturday's election, and our pub test panel are as happy as the rest of Australia that it's finally coming to an end.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.