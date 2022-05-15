The Northern Daily Leader

Dungowan v North Tamworth: Cowboys pull off upset of the year

By Geoff Newling
May 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY MOMENT: Cowboys winger Liam Mack was a try-scorer against the Bears. Photo: Mark Bode

The Dungowan Cowboys produced one of their most gritty and courageous performances to fight off the North Tamworth Bears in a wonderful 18-14 win at Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.