Thunderbolts embrace the grind to claim third consecutive win

The Tamworth Thunderbolts expected a tough game from Inner West Bulls Red on Saturday night, but coach Mitch Balderston's heart was racing nonetheless after the match was decided in the final minute of play.
Also read:
Advertisement
It extends the Thunderbolts' win streak to three games, and after a bumpy start to the season, they have climbed to sixth place on the ladder.
"We knew that match was going to be a grind," Balderston said.
"We said before the match that whoever is still there in the last quarter was going to win it, and that proved to be the case."
Early in the game, the Bulls proved to have a couple of talented three-point shooters in their side.
They sunk the ball with regularity, and piled the pressure on Tamworth to take a slim lead at half time.
"Their number five, he's averaged over 25 points a game and he scored two tonight," Balderston said.
"We knew what we had to do with him, but when you close a guy up like that, you create openings for other guys. It's pretty tricky to juggle that, but I'm really proud of how the guys handled it."
It was in the latter half of the game that the Thunderbolts began shut down the visitors' offence at the Tamworth Sports Dome, and scored more consistently with layups and short shots.
In the final quarter, the lead swung back and forth between the two sides. With four minutes remaining, Tamworth trailed 70-69.
But in the dying minutes, Thunderbolts point guard Bailey Keech scored six points to put Tamworth in front, where they stayed until the final buzzer went with the score at 78-74.
The Thunderbolts will next take on the Maitland Mustangs in Tamworth this Saturday from 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.