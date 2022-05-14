It was unsurprisingly that Sam Taylor was instrumental in the killer blow that broke Magpies hearts in a fast-paced, absorbing encounter at Werris Creek on Saturday afternoon.
The Kootingal-Moonbi No 6's kicking game has been Adam Reynolds-esque.
So when the Roosters needed something special late in the match on a warm autumn day, he delivered a pin-point cross-field kick that found its target: No 3 Liam Hatch, who did a wonderful job catching the ball in traffic and then scrambled over for the 79th-minute match winner.
Taylor missed the conversion, but it matter naught: the Roosters won 30-28.
It's the second gripping contest in a row that Kootingal-Moonbi have prevailed in: they beat the Bears 32-24 at Jack Woolaston Oval last Saturday.
Commenting on his match-winning play, Taylor said: "I heard Liam calling for it, and I had Geoff [Sharpe, Kooty's coach] screaming at me not to kick it. So, yeah. Lucky we scored, or I would've been getting a mouthful, I tell ya."
Werris Creek were chasing back-to-back wins for the first time this season, and were gallant in defeat.
They showed great stamina and resolve to keep pace for 80 minutes with a side noted for their fitness, and, thus, their ability to finish matches strong.
After leading 12-10 at half-time, Werris Creek quickly jumped to a 24-10 advantage when No 12 Ronin Hadden's 75m incept try was followed by No 11 Kieran Williams scoring under the post after a nice pick-up and pass from No 6 and captain Isaah Millgate.
But you sensed Kootingal-Moonbi would come back hard. And four minutes after Hadden's try - his second for the day - Roosters winger Brayden Jerrard steamed on to a lovely ball from Taylor as the No 6 attacked the tryline. Taylor converted: 24-16 Magpies.
A short time later, in the 58th minute, Kooty No 1 Nick Zahra crossed from close range after a great pass out the back of the hand by former Eel Ethan Parry. Taylor missed the conversion: 24-20 Magpies.
Parry, who played two games on the wing for Parramatta in 2019, was the right-edge centre on Saturday and scored the opening try of the match when, in the third minute, he flew high to catch Taylor's precise cross-field kick. Standing 191cm and weighing more than 100kg, Parry was again a lively presence.
In the 64th minute, Werris Creek extended their lead when replacement dummy half Dylan Porter somehow got the ball down after going himself from close range. Barry Murray - who produced a fine performance on the left wing, including a number of incisive runs - missed the conversion: 28-20 Magpies.
In the 71st minute, Roosters No 11 Johnny Seabrook darted from dummy half close to the tryline and scored. Taylor added the extras, and would soon combine with Hatch for the hero play.
Taylor was unimpressed with Kooty's third win in their fourth match of the season. But he said "an ugly win's better than a good loss".
"It wasn't our best performance ... I think last week [against Norths] took it out of the boys," he said, adding; "Maybe we underestimated the Creek a little bit."
ROOSTERS 30 (Liam Hatch 2, Ethan Parry, Brayden Jerrard, Nick Zahra, Johnny Seabrook tries; Sam Taylor 3 goals) d MAGPIES 28 (Ronin Hadden 2, Dylan Porter 2, Kieran Williams; Barry Murray 4 goals).
