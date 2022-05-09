VIADUCT Park will soon be thought of as every kid's dream, with construction for major upgrades kicking off this week.
A new 95 metre pump track, half basketball court and rock climbing wall will be the latest additions to the existing skate park and cafe.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the precinct had been completely designed with the youth in mind.
"It's come from kids around our region saying this is what we want in our community," Cr Webb said.
"This is something that this city needs."
Construction of the additions is expected to start this week and be completed in June.
Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said the upgrades would help attract more families to settle down in Tamworth.
"It will allow people as they come up from Sydney and move to regional areas to see a standard of living and facilities that makes them say 'look I can see this as my home'," Mr Joyce said.
With the existing skate park and 'The Deck' cafe already a drawcard for many young people in Tamworth, Mr Joyce said the new facilities would give more kids the chance to exercise and be social.
"It allows mothers to come here, fathers to come here, get a cup of coffee while the kids use the pump track," he said.
"To have the capacity to get to a central spot means not only are the children mixing, but also the parents are mixing."
The project has received $280,000 in funding from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
