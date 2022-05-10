The enterprising Treloars || Stepping Back in Time

Last week's 'Stepping Back in Time' topic was on the Thibault's business, located for many years on 'Thibault's Corner'.
Today we look at another local business empire, that of Treloar's, largely situated on what many locals still refer to as 'Treloar's Corner'.
Thomas John 'Tommy' Treloar, born in Cornwall in 1855, was apprenticed as a draper before migrating to Australia in 1878.
He was an employee, manager and partner over the years in various stores in NSW and Queensland, before eventually coming to Tamworth with business partner Henry Stoddart to purchase buildings from Henry Aiken.
Aiken had bought land on the Peel/Brisbane St corner diagonally opposite Central Hotel and had plans drawn up for a general store.
The block had previously only been used for growing lucerne.
The Store was built by William Dowel, completed on August 20, 1881, trading in ironware, groceries, drapery and footwear.
The Treloar/Stoddart purchases included the corner store and a bulk store in Brisbane St, between Peel St and Kable Avenue.
On April 1, 1889 the pair began trading as T.J.Treloar & Co.
In 1891 Tommy Treloar married Mary Ellis Hill in Geelong, returning to Tamworth to live at 133 Marius St.
His younger brother Bennet died in 1897 following a sulky accident beween Tamworth and Moore Creek.
Tommy Treloar became a highly regarded successful businessman. On his departure to England on an overseas trip in 1901, his Store staff of 16 presented him with "a handsome dressing-case".
In 1903 the Treloar/Stoddart partnership divided with Stoddart moving to Manilla to manage their branch store, with John Grayston then becoming a partner with Tommy in the Tamworth Store.
During 1906 the firm became involved in the buying and selling of wheat, and the sale of agricultural machinery.
With Tommy already owning substantial land around the present Treloar Park in East Tamworth, blocks were also bought in lower Brisbane St and Kable Avenue, establishing markets where Office Works are now located.
These holdings were added to, with Treloar/Grayston purchasing the 'Central Chambers' at 343-345 Peel St around 1915.
The Treloar's Store had survived the disastrous 1910 flood better than most due to wooden window shutters having been included outside the original Aiken Store, preventing window glass breakage.
Around 1920 Tommy Treloar oversaw the building of horse-yards fronting Kable Avenue where Kensell's are now located, with pig-yards also built nearby.
Back at what became known as 'Treloar's Corner', Treloar/Grayston bought the freehold of the Store site from Henry Aiken, and also acquired the neighbouring Goodwin Pharmacy and Exchange Hotel in Peel St.
During 1921, two sons of Tommy Treloar - Jack and Bill, both World War I veterans, were made Directors of the family business.
John Grayston took the opportunity to opt out of the Firm's partnership, however retaining the 'Central Chambers', while Tommy Treloar kept the Exchange Hotel.
During 1923, Tommy Treloar demolished the former Aiken Bulk Store at the side of Treloars Lane in Brisbane St and erected a three storey brick store on the site.
Soon after, in 1924, the two storey 'Brisbane House' was erected in Brisbane St between Treloars Lane and Peel St.
Soon after the 'Treloar's Corner' brick store was built, replacing the original Aiken Store on the opposite Peel/Brisbane St corner.
Unfortunately Tommy didn't last long to see the benefits of his new enterprise, passing away at age 70 on May 18, 1925.
He was survived by his wife Mary and 4 children - Jack, Elizabeth, William & Grace. Jack became Chairman of Directors, with William also involved with building expansion, etc.
By 1934 the ground floor of the Treloars Store was devoted to farm machinery. In that year an adjoining 'gun-barrel' building was erected at the rear for storing bulk groceries.
From 1938 a new extension was made at the rear of the main store, then known as 'Treloar's Arcade', now known as 'Winners Walkway'.
Tragedy struck the Treloar family in 1944 when John Treloar, son of Jack, died in England following a World War II air-raid, when his Lancaster Bomber crashed on returning to base.
Jack Treloar, then the Federal Member for Gwydir, died in 1953 at age 69. William "Bill" Treloar then became Chairman of Directors, with Jack's son Bruce becoming Managing Director.
Bill Treloar had a strong involvement with the local Show Society since 1913, serving as President from 1949 to 1953.
When T.J.Treloar Pty Ltd bought the freehold of 8-14 Brisbane St around 1950, they were able to demolish their Store at 16-18 Brisbane St to erect a large new store incorporating both frontages.
The late 1950's saw further extensions, with a new Brisbane St Store with 30m full glass frontage officially opened by Mayor Doug Campbell on November 26, 1958.
In the mid 1960's the Treloar firm established its Farm Machinery Depot at 22 Kable Avenue.
In 1967 T.J.Treloar Pty Ltd added a meat retailing section to its new grocery and food supermarket.
The firm also became agents for Darrell-Lea Sweets, setting up a department for them next to the Tudor (ex Exchange) Hotel.
On September 30, 1970, its Fashion Centre was opened, claimed to be the biggest store of its kind outside of Newcastle.
Then in 1971 they widened their scope by creating a new department for car parts on a purchased block in Kable Avenue.
With the opening of the 'Big W' Store in West Tamworth around this period, at the Treloar's Store ("Where shopping's a pleasure") their grocery sales declined, halving their staff to about 80 when the food and grocery section was forced to close.
In 1996 the Treloars management was divided into three parts - Bruce Treloar managing the Fashion Centre, his son James the Men's/Boy's Wear section, and his other son John the Hardware & Furniture section.
The previous year James Treloar succeeded David John as our 35th Mayor, serving for 14 years.
Treloars ceased trading under their long-established business name on July 20, 2011.
Bruce Treloar passed away at age 88 in August, 2014.
The current local businesses Adair, Cotton On & Ferrari now occupy significant previous Treloars Pty Ltd sites.
