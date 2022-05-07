The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

'Incredibly proud' Hagons unite on field as Roos score historic win

By Zac Lowe
May 7 2022 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Family and fitness were the two main factors behind Kym Hagon's decision to take up AFL at the age of 47.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.