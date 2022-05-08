As he has done numerous times throughout his long and lauded career, Kyle "Yum Yum" Cochrane delivered when it mattered most.
His 73rd-minute try against North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, where sheer will overcame the defence, was follow by a zinger of a pass that winger Nick Zahra gobbled up and then scored in the corner for the match-sealer.
The pulsating 32-24 triumph inflicted on Norths only their third home defeat at Jack Woolaston Oval since they lost to West Lions in round three of 2015, an amazing run of 47 consecutive wins.
No wonder Kooty's players let out a loud cheer when the full-time siren sounded. But it was an abrupt celebration: it is early in the season, and there is much work to be done if Kooty are to deliver on their promise and capture their first top-grade premiership.
The Roosters now have back-to-back victories at Jack Woolaston Oval; they beat Norths 19-18 in golden point in round nine last season, after Narrabri ended Norths' winning streak two rounds earlier.
Jordan Sharpe slotted the winning field goal for Kooty on that special day. A chronic knee injury has since brought a premature end to his career.
Cochrane, who turned 34 on Friday, is still going strong ... obviously.
"I'm pretty happy with myself the way I ended up there," he said after Saturday's clash. "I didn't think I'd last that long. But yeah, pretty happy with how I went."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
