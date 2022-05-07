The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Kootingal-Moonbi v North Tamworth: Roosters win 32-24 at Jack Woolaston Oval

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 7 2022 - 11:23am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Well, Group 4 rugby league does not get much better than that.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.