The students at Woolomin Public School may be small, but their hearts are big.
The school is holding its annual Mother's Day lamington drive this Saturday.
Advertisement
The primary school's student representative council will be out at Bunnings on the weekend selling the delicious lamingtons to subsidise their own learning.
The plan is for the students to sell both plain and cream lamingtons until they run out.
The students have also harvested pumpkins from their school garden to sell on the day.
Woolomin Public School is a small school with only 21 students and the lamington drive is its major fundraiser for the school year.
The proceeds subsidise the cost of the students attending their biannual excursions to Canberra and the Great Aussie Bush Camp.
The school is very appreciative of Bunnings allowing the fundraiser to be held at their store as opportunities for holding fundraisers in the Woolomin community are limited.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.