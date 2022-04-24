AFTER several years of COVID interrupted and impacted Anzac Day ceremonies, people have returned to the dawn service in huge numbers in 2022, to celebrate the Anzac spirit and remember those whose lives have been lost in service to their country.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.