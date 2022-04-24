The Northern Daily Leader
Businesses and organisers thrilled with crowds for 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival

Cody Tsaousis
Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 24 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
HUGE WEEK: Sam Potter, Alana Dickinson and Will Allen from The Courthouse Hotel have had their hands full throughout the week, with thousands of customers coming through the door. Photo: Peter Hardin

CONCERNS over how the Tamworth Country Music Festival would fare in April have well and truly been put to bed, with the city exploding into life throughout the week and in particular over the weekend.

