The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Discussions continue in Carl Shane Hames' case, accused of machete attack and robbery in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADJOURNED: The man will front Tamworth court again next month. Photo: File

TALKS are on the table for a man accused of slashing an elderly man's hand with a machete and demanding cash from him, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.