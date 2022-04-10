The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth district Rural Fire Service members given National Emergency Medal for Black Summer efforts

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 10 2022 - 8:39am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RURAL Fire Service (RFS) members from the Tamworth district have finally received their much-deserved National Emergency Medals, following their battle against the Black Summer bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.