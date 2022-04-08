The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police investigate possible link between West Tamworth housefire and car thefts, pursuits on Friday morning

Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 8 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
CRIME SCENE: Police are investigating a possible link between a housefire and chases in the hours before. Photo: Gareth Gardner

POLICE are investigating if there is a possible link between a housefire, a stolen and dumped four-wheel-drive and several chases, after a dramatic night of property crime left the city shaken.

Local News

