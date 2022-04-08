The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Skills shortage holding back new generation of swimmers, but problem extends to all aspects of life

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG ISSUES: Fitness 360 manager Dwone Jones and exercise physiologist Jessica Barber have noticed the regional skills shortage hitting their industry hard in recent times. Photo: Peter Hardin

LITTLE swimmers are representing a big problem according to Fitness 360 manager Dwone Jones, who said the skills shortage in regional NSW is causing more problems than people are giving it credit for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.