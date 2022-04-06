The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth hospital: staff moved from emergency unit to cope with rising tally of COVID patients

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDERMANNED: Issues at Tamworth hospital have seen the emergency short stay unit lose staff to another department. Photo: file

STAFF from Tamworth hospital's emergency short stay unit have been redeployed to help deal with COVID patients, which has seen some people sent home as opposed to being given a bed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.