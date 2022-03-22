The Northern Daily Leader
Support seminar to bring together Parkinson's sufferers in Tamworth

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
March 22 2022 - 5:30am
SUPPORT: Tamworth Parkinson's Support Group members celebrating their 30th anniversary in December. Photo: Supplied

MORE than 50 Parkinson's disease sufferers, their carers and families from the Tamworth district will gather tomorrow for a seminar aimed at providing support for those living with the disease.

