Business owners from across Liverpool Plains Shire say attracting and retaining staff is one of their greatest challenges. To that end, Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) will host a Business Forum breakfast later this month, as an opportunity to "unravel this challenge and begin working together to grow our population and workforce". LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins said the forum would also be a welcome chance for the business community to enjoy a face to face gathering. Director Strategy Pepper Brand Managers, Shane Manley, will open the forum, and share his insights from designing and managing the successful EvoCities and Shift Regional marketing campaigns. Read also: Following Mr Manley's presentation, David Wallis, from the local business, Manuka Chaff will facilitate a discussion with the intention of plotting the beginnings of a local population growth campaign. "After a very difficult two years, we're looking forward to meeting with our business community, learning from Shane Manley's nationally recognised expertise and continuing to work alongside local businesses to strengthen our local economy," Cr Hawkins said. "Population Growth is one of the pillars of our Draft Economic Development Strategy, and we're keen to begin our work and grateful to David Wallis for his contribution." The breakfast will be on Tuesday, March 29, from 7am to 10am in the Quirindi Library and Community Hub. Bookings are essential. Get your tickets here.

