SHOPPERS were given the fright of their lives when a car barrelled through the front doors of a Tamworth chemist about midday. A man in his 50s has been rushed to Tamworth hospital suffering injuries to his leg after the car smashed through the front of Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse at Greg Norman Drive on Monday. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed there was only one patient transported to the hospital, with the driver believed to have made it out of the crash unscathed. "We are transporting a male as we speak with some minor leg injuries, he was inside the shop at the time," she said. Read also: "We got called to Greg Norman Drive at Hillvue just after midday today, where we responded with two ambulance road crews on reports a car had collided with a shop. "We treated one male patient believed to be in his 50s suffering from a suspected leg injury, but he was taken in a stable condition to Tamworth hospital." Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse co-owner and pharmacist Greg Willday said thankfully none of the staff were injured in the accident. "Around midday a person in a car has gone to park outside the shopfront, that person we believe has had their foot slip off the brake and onto the accelerator and they've gone through our entrance door," he said. "All of our staff are safe, one customer near the entrance door at the time was injured - I don't know to what extent but I think he at least has a broken leg. "Police have had a look at the lady who was in the car, she is okay but understandably shaken - the only person who was hurt was the person I mentioned with the busted up leg." Mr Willday said the chemist will be closed for the rest of the day, but staff are working to help customers who require scripts. "We hope to be trading again tomorrow," he said. Oxley Police District officers and Fire and Rescue NSW crews also responded to the incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the driver to run into the doors at the chemist. More details to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

