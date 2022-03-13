community,

WITH new leadership comes new direction, and this year's State of the City forum is expected to shake things up. Tamworth Business Chamber hosts the forum, that will see an all-new mayor and council executive team converge to talk about the big issues, investments and growth expected in the city. The region's water security and bourgeoning renewable energy market are expected to ruffle some feathers at the event, chamber president Stephanie Cameron said. "There's no doubt there will be a bit of contention about what strategies are planned for the water security across the region and the amount of renewable energy going up around the region as a renewable energy precinct," she said. "I think there are some parts of the community that will be quite vocal and hesitant about 'not in my backyard'." Read also: Mayor Russell Webb will give an overview of his leadership and what he expects the big priorities for Tamworth Regional Council will be for the next term. The council's water and waste director Bruce Logan, liveable communities director Gina Vereker, growth and prosperity director Jacqueline O'Neill, regional services director Peter Resch and strategy and performance executive manager Jason Collins will also be on the panel. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions. The forum is on March 17 from 7am to 9am, tickets available online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

