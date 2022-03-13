news, latest-news,

TAMWORTH is ready and waiting to welcome back fans and favourites for the 50th Toyota Country Music Festival. And now there's even more to look forward to with some of the biggest names of Australia's country music scene set to headline a week of free concerts in Toyota Park. Kicking off on Monday, April 18, multi-Golden Guitar winner Adam Harvey will headline an all-star line up, including Golden Guitar winning Kirsty Lee Akers, alt-country rocker Andrew Swift, 2020 Toyota Star Maker Sammy White, up and comers Abbie Ferris and Melanie Dyer, as well as Vixens of Fall all taking part in the Opening Concert. Then, festival goers will be treated to a full week of free concerts, with some of the biggest names taking to the stage in Toyota Park, including Lee Kernaghan, who'll make a special appearance to celebrate 40 years since his Star Maker win at the Toyota Star Maker Grand Final concert on April 19. Festival manager Barry Harley said while it may be a shorter program in April 2022, organisers are excited to be welcoming back all the big names. "I have no doubt it will be another huge kick off in April, with thousands of fans celebrating the opening of the Festival in Toyota Park," he said. Other names set to perform in Toyota Park through the week include outlaw country rocker and Double J presenter Henry Wagons with his band The Only Children, Missy Lancaster, Taylor Moss, Emmagen Rain, Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes, Gretta Ziller, plus the legendary Chad Morgan. READ ALSO: Toyota Park will feature the following line up of free performances during the festival: A snapshot of the diversity of music to be seen in Tamworth 2022, featuring multi-Golden Guitar winner and Mr Nice Guy Adam Harvey headlining an all-star cast including, direct from television's The Block, Kirsty Lee Akers, 2020 Toyota Star Maker Sammy White, alt-country rocker Andrew Swift, the sweet sounds of Melanie Dyer, previous winners of Coca-Cola Battle of the Bands Vixens of Fall, relative new comer Abbie Ferris with a special Welcome to Country performed by Loren Ryan and Len Waters. Following in the footsteps of Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole, James Blundell and many others, the 42nd Toyota Star Maker Grand Final will launch the Top 10 into the spotlight. Come along see Billie-Jo Porter, Brittany Elise Johansen, Charlie Fittler, Clancy Pye, Heath Lancaster, Jade Gibson, Jake Davey, Katie Jayne, Loren Ryan and Max Jackson as they vie for the Star Maker crown. The evening also features a gala performance by 2020 Toyota Star Maker, Sammy White. And special guest celebrating 40 years since he won the quest, Lee Kernaghan. We welcome back to Tamworth multi-Golden Guitar winner Travis Collins and a few of his friends. Joining Travis on stage will be the proof that the future of Australian country music is in safe hands with the sensational Missy Lancaster, Taylor Moss, Emmagen Rain and Brittany Maggs. Witness the fastest growing sub-genre of country music featuring established, award-winning artists and the brightest stars on the horizon - Henry Wagons and the Only Children, Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes, The Weeping Willows, Gretta Ziller and Kelly Brouhaha. Arguably the biggest bush ballad show in Australia is produced and hosted by Dianne Lindsay and Peter Simpson. The line-up will include names such as: the legendary Chad Morgan celebrating 70 years in show business, Anne Kirkpatrick, Tom Maxwell, Lindsay Butler, Shaza Leigh, Jeff Brown, Peter Coad, The Coad sisters with Jim Hermel, Dean Perrett, Tracy Coster, The Muirs, Charlie Boyter and many others including a surprise guest or two. Another stellar line-up in Toyota Park brought to you by KIX and Country Rocks featuring Adam Brand's only Tamworth performance! Hosted by Justin Thomson from KIX Country, this live and loud event includes The Buckleys, Hayley Jensen, Cornell & Carr, Brewn, Ben Ransom, Bella McKenzie, Stewart Barton and a very special guest! The final event for Toyota Park is where the top ten buskers selected by the judges through the seven days of the festival battle it out to be crowned 2022 Best of the Buskers Champion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

