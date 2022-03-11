sport, cricket,

Some two years after moving from Gunnedah to Tamworth in order to "centralise" this life, Hayden Baker has found success on multiple fronts. Amid premiership glory at Old Boys, the 20-year-old allrounder landed an electrical apprenticeship. "I'm happy I made the move," he said. On Saturday, the St Mary's College Gunnedah alumnus will be back in action for Old Boys in their knockout semi-final clash against South Tamworth. Read also: The off-spinner is having his best season at the club, and is second on the bowling standings with 20 wickets at 11.4 apiece. In his last innings, he posted his highest score of the season - a 37-ball 60 that included four sixes and five fours. "It's good to get amongst the wickets this year, I suppose," he said. "[But] to be honest," he added, "it's a bit of a running joke around the club that I haven't actually bowled that well; I've been very lucky to take wickets." Baker left school in 2019, the same year he was named man of the match in Gunnedah's defeat of Narrabri in the War Veterans Cup final. Upon graduation he needed a job. "So I thought, why not get one in Tamworth. I'm playing my cricket over there; make everything a bit more central, I suppose." "It's not far away from home but it's far enough, if that makes sense," he said. In the major semi-final, Bective East and North Tamworth will clash.

