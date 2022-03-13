sport, cricket,

Albion have won a third straight premiership after beating Court House in emphatic fashion in the grand final at Kitchener Park. Albion skipper Brad Cady said it was a "bloody great day's cricket" ... for his charges, that is. Read also: After James Mack bamboozled the batsmen with spin, taking 6-7 as Court House imploded to be all out for 37, Cady smashed a 26-ball 26 to propel his side to victory in six overs. With fellow opener Damien Baldwin five not out, Albion finished on 0-38. Cady has skippered the side throughout their golden reign. He can't recall being involved in such a dominant grand final victory. Read also: "The boys bowled unreal today," Cady said. "Ash White, James Mack did the work for us. "It was actually pretty good batting out there. So it was pretty easy in the end. Bloody great day's cricket." Young quick Ash White claimed 2-6, while veteran paceman Mark Ewington snared Albion's other wicket. Read also: Opener Grant McIlveen, who scored 15, was the only Court House batsman to reach double figures. Seven ducks were recorded - including No 10 Vinnie Winsor, whom Mack dismissed first ball to claim wickets with successive balls - both bowled - and thus ending Court House's suffering. In reply, Cady showed their was nothing wrong with the wicket - his innings dotted with three fours. He treated short balls brutally, pulling with authority. He said it was "definitely" the easiest grand final win he had been involved in, adding that it "was just one of those days". "I thought today, on this ground, Court House would really give us a run for our money," he said. "So to roll them early, and for our guys to do the job bowling, was phenomenal." Mack, the man of the match, said Albion "definitely didn't expect" to win so easily. "But Ash [White] bowled really well for his first spell, and we just kept taking wickets and drying the runs up. So it just went our way," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/4e2ce0f4-85eb-4e1d-8bab-eadf82c96359.jpg/r0_166_3594_2197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg