Bective East are one win away from claiming their first premiership in 18 seasons after beating North Tamworth by 15 runs in the major semi-final at No 1 Oval. In the finale on Saturday week, the Bulls will meet either North Tamworth or South Tamworth, who beat Old Boys by three wickets at Riverside 2 on Saturday. It's the first time since 2013-14 that Old Boys will not feature in the grand final - their run off three straight premiership also halted. Read also: In a day-nighter on Saturday. Bective East won the toss and finished on 6-178 off 50 overs. Ben Taylor and Blake Scicluna combined for a 68-run fourth-wicket partnership - making 47 and 42, respectively. No 7 Justin Kellett chipped in with a 46-ball 35 not out. Redbacks skipper Adam Greentree claimed 3-17 off his 10 overs, while teen Harry Lewington took 2-28 off 10. In reply, Norths were dismissed for 163 in the 49th over, with Henry Smith (a 44-ball 49 not out) and Brendan Rixon (30) the top-scorers. The Bulls' veteran opening bowler, Nick Hird, claimed 3-24 off 10 overs. Bective East's last premiership triumph was in 2003-4. "Pretty happy to be making the grand final, that's for sure," Bective keeper Abel Carney said. "Without getting too far in front of ourselves, it's a pretty good achievement for the club, really, after the light years they've had," he added. Carney continued: "It's good for those few young fellas: the Pato boys [Jye and Luke Paterson] and the Barton boys [Lachie and Kurt] and all that, that haven't had any success since they started [in first grade] at 15 or 16 years old. "So it's good to get a bit of a win for them boys." At Riverside 2, Old Boys were dismissed for 117 in 39.1 overs - with Souths finishing on 7-118 in 28.1 overs. Souths veteran Chris Skilton starred with ball and then bat - claiming 4-25 off eight overs before clubbing a 47-ball 60 that included four sixes and five fours. Adam McGuirk top-scored for Old Boys with 28, while Daniel Bryant's 3-14 off 7.1 overs was an Old Boys best. Henry Cupitt finished with 3-29 off 10 overs for Souths.

