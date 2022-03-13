Tamworth first-grade cricket: Bective East through to grand final after beating Norths
Bective East are one win away from claiming their first premiership in 18 seasons after beating North Tamworth by 15 runs in the major semi-final at No 1 Oval.
In the finale on Saturday week, the Bulls will meet either North Tamworth or South Tamworth, who beat Old Boys by three wickets at Riverside 2 on Saturday.
It's the first time since 2013-14 that Old Boys will not feature in the grand final - their run off three straight premiership also halted.
In a day-nighter on Saturday. Bective East won the toss and finished on 6-178 off 50 overs.
Ben Taylor and Blake Scicluna combined for a 68-run fourth-wicket partnership - making 47 and 42, respectively.
No 7 Justin Kellett chipped in with a 46-ball 35 not out.
Redbacks skipper Adam Greentree claimed 3-17 off his 10 overs, while teen Harry Lewington took 2-28 off 10.
In reply, Norths were dismissed for 163 in the 49th over, with Henry Smith (a 44-ball 49 not out) and Brendan Rixon (30) the top-scorers.
The Bulls' veteran opening bowler, Nick Hird, claimed 3-24 off 10 overs.
Bective East's last premiership triumph was in 2003-4.
"Pretty happy to be making the grand final, that's for sure," Bective keeper Abel Carney said.
"Without getting too far in front of ourselves, it's a pretty good achievement for the club, really, after the light years they've had," he added.
Carney continued: "It's good for those few young fellas: the Pato boys [Jye and Luke Paterson] and the Barton boys [Lachie and Kurt] and all that, that haven't had any success since they started [in first grade] at 15 or 16 years old.
"So it's good to get a bit of a win for them boys."
At Riverside 2, Old Boys were dismissed for 117 in 39.1 overs - with Souths finishing on 7-118 in 28.1 overs.
Souths veteran Chris Skilton starred with ball and then bat - claiming 4-25 off eight overs before clubbing a 47-ball 60 that included four sixes and five fours.
Adam McGuirk top-scored for Old Boys with 28, while Daniel Bryant's 3-14 off 7.1 overs was an Old Boys best.
Henry Cupitt finished with 3-29 off 10 overs for Souths.
