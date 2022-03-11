community,

A CUPCAKE and a donation will help keep local women safe. To celebrate International Women's Day staff at Roberts and Morrow came together to raise money for Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS). Roberts and Morrow supervisor Jenna Rice said working in accounting had opened her eyes to the struggles that women face. "It's a cause near and dear to my heart," Ms Rice said. "Personally, I've seen unfortunately the first hand financial abuse and emotional abuse. READ ALSO: "That's just one of the things women do suffer with, and deal with." The team of financial professionals gathered to not only share a cup of tea, but also raise money for TFSS, an organisation focused on strengthening, promoting and improving social wellbeing for people in Tamworth. "Being regional, without these local community groups people are left in the dark," Ms Rice said. "TFSS is a very, very worthy cause. They do a lot for the community, particularly women." TFSS chief executive officer Belinda Kotris, said that support from businesses like Roberts and Morrow meant more than could ever be imagined. "Those fleeing a dangerous situation are often left without essential items that we all take for granted," Ms Kotris said. "Support from local businesses goes a long way in helping our clients have a smooth transition to a safer living situation." With the theme of 'Break the Bias' for International Women's Day, Ms Rice said it was an important date marked in the calendar at Roberts and Morrow. "In a professional services firm, which is generally dominated by men, I think it's really important to bring to light these issues for women and to allow women to excel," Ms Rice said.

