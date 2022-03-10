Dean and Elly Chapple set sights on Broken Hill Carnival of Cups

news, latest-news,

Moonbi trainer Dean Chapple earned the nickname of the Broken Hill Bandit after securing three wins at last year's Broken Hill Carnival of Cups meeting with three starters. Chapple and his daughter, Elly, are about to make another attack on the frontier mining town on Friday night when they will have six runners engaged at this year's Broken Hill Carnival of Cups meeting. Chapple has Grandview, Nor Westa, Asterism, Shannon Shadow, Apollon and Blissful Donna engaged. Elly will take the drive behind Apollon for her father and has accepted outside drives behind Takmeapitchamister for the Tony Camilleri stable and Stylish Grin for the Ray Slater stables. The father and daughter duo will be pitted against each other in the $18,000 feature Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup scheduled to go at 8.27pm Broken Hill time, a race that Chapple himself won last year with Right On With It. Dean Chapple will be heading out to the meeting on a winning feeling after guiding King Kulafu to victory at Tamworth last week with a two-metre win over $2.40 race favourite Gotta Rush from the Sarah Rushbrook stables. A huge congratulations must go out to Broken Hill President Tracey Robinson who has been working tirelessly to ensure the meting is a success - including 25 push bikes to be given away to children. A training double for the Tony Missen stables at last week's Tamworth meeting was welcome when My Kinda Justus won the Johns Auto Pace by 6.2 metres over Freddies Delight (Paul Grima) and Sahara Jewel (Murray Sullivan) a half-head away third. "She found the top which was good" said reinsman Blake Hughes with My Kinda Justus commencing from the four barrier "and run some nice even quarters without copping too much pressure" My Kinda Justus, a five-year-old mare, is trained by Missen for his wife Joy and son Daniel with Daniel also having the pleasure of calling the race with his broadcasting skills on display. Stablemate Miso Miso then followed on with an all the way win from the five barrier and as the $2.15 race favourite held a half neck win over stablemate The Narrator (Grace Panella) and Kenfury Lass (Caitlin McElhinney) 11 metres away third. "He ran pretty good in the mud" reinsman Blake Hughes said. "I was a bit worried with The Narrator on our back." Blake Hughes picked up three winning drives for the day after piloting Blissfull Identity to a win in the PKF Accounts Pace for Gunnedah trainer Mick Finlay for his wife Debbie as owner of the five year old Blissfull Hall gelding. The Tamworth Mini Trotting Club represented themselves extremely well at Menangle last Saturday night and congratulations on the efforts of the children and the support from the parents to ensure such a great result from the Miracle Mile meeting. A good time was had by all and with six representatives it was a pleasing result.

