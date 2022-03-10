news, latest-news,

Anticipation is building for the PBR Australia 2022 Origin series. The series will determine the reigning state champion, with two of the sport's best, Aaron Kleier and Cody Heffernan, announced as team captains for Queensland and New South Wales respectively. The PBR Origin series will kick off in Newcastle on March 26, followed by Tamworth on April 23 and Brisbane on May 21. Read also: Kleier, a four-time reigning PBR Australia champion, said he was determined to lead his Queensland team to victory for the third consecutive year. "I am looking forward to riding as a team with the Queensland boys and representing our state with them," he said. "Putting on that maroon jersey is truly an honour." The Team New South Wales captain, Cody Heffernan, who was crowned the 2016 PBR Australia champion, said NSW were vying for revenge against their Queensland counterparts. He is hopeful NSW's home-state advantage for the first two events will give them the upper hand. "It's an absolute honour to be selected as captain and lead the charge with the boys," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/059bd7a3-ec84-427b-b4b0-c0ddc45ab7e7.jpg/r0_255_2048_1412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg