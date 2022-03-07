'Terry would've loved that': O'Gorman relishes plate victory

news, latest-news,

Leading in to Sunday's Country Championships Qualifier at Tamworth, Melanie O'Gorman had rarely felt as certain about the outcome of a race. The Tamworth trainer only had one horse running on the day - a four-year-old gelding named Simpkin. He was the betting favourite in the Vale Terry Burke Country Only Showcase Maiden Plate, which was named in honour of the former Tamworth Jockey Club president and lifelong supporter of racing who passed away in late February. O'Gorman's sense of the outcome, though, was not solely driven by the quality of her horse. She could feel Burke, who had been a friend and mentor since her childhood, watching over her. "I've known Terry since I was a very young girl, and have wonderful memories of family holidays with Kate and Terry and their three sons [James, Simon, and Michael]," O'Gorman said. "At the funeral and the wake on Saturday, I said to my mum and Katie Burke at the end of the day: 'I'm going to win Terry's race tomorrow.'" Though she only began training Simpkin six weeks ago, and Sunday's event was O'Gorman's first with the horse, she knew from the outset that he had the potential to win the plate. "I picked this race out for him some weeks ago," she said. "I had specifically set him for this race on championship day and said to the owners that this is a race we'll really target with him. "I was just very happy with the horse and how he'd done leading up to the race, so I was quietly confident." The only factor which left any doubt in O'Gorman's mind was the track's late rating change to a heavy eight. However, after a slow start on Sunday, Simpkin charged down the outside of the field in a stunning blitz to claim first place. "I was a bit emotional, and the first thing I thought was 'Terry would've loved that'," O'Gorman said. "I'm sure he was watching over me, and I'm sure he would've gotten a big thrill out of that. Seeing Kate and the three boys there to do the presentation [was special]."

