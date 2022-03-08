Tamworth Mini Trotters defy rain to pick up Miracle Mile podiums

news, latest-news,

The six Tamworth Mini Trotters who attended the Miracle Mile over the weekend all managed to finish their events by the skin of their teeth. As a deluge of rain hit the east coast over the weekend, most of the senior races at Club Menangle were postponed on Saturday after monsoonal storms hit the event. Also read: But Tamworth's juniors squeezed all their races in before proceedings were halted, and claimed one win and two further podium places for their efforts. "They all went good, they were all excited," Tamworth Regional Mini Trots treasurer, Tanya Welsh, said. "They went great, they all congratulated each other after their races." While the results were positive for the drivers and their parents, equally pleasing was the warmth with which they were welcomed by Club Menangle. "All in all, it was a great weekend," Todd McMillan said. "Menangle again put on a great show and involved all the kids. There was a presentation in the stables after the races. "They made us feel welcome. It was chaos down there, it was great. Everything ran on a tee, right on time." McMillan's daughter, Mia, won the Pony division driving Lumberjack Willie, while Tanner Brown placed second with Mr Fantangle. In the Shetland division, Morgan Coney placed third driving Secret Mission, Ruby McMillan came seventh with Alvin, and Cooper James finished in tenth with Teddy's on a Mission. Finally, in the Midget division, Reba Brown came in fourth with Just Jack, Cooper claimed fifth with Bullit Proof, while Mia finished seventh driving Midnight Express.

