STRONG women with strong passions will head a powerhouse panel in Tamworth this International Women's Day. THRIVE Tamworth is the brainchild of Tamworth business GRO Events Group, founded by engagement psychologist and women's advocate Dimity Smith. Trailblazing lawyer, Joplin Higgins OAM, will be one of four inspiring women to headline the breakfast panel at Ruby's Cafe and Gift Store on Tuesday, March 8. "I am just so thrilled to be part of this great event," she said. "With such a great lineup of strong women, talking about the theme of #BreakTheBias, we will make this a really valuable discussion - one we hope people will walk away feeling empowered by." THRIVE Tamworth will run from 7am until 8:30am and feature Head of Marketing and Communications at RSL NSW Trina Constable, newly appointed Tamworth councillor Brooke Southwell, and another yet to be announced guest. READ ALSO: Ms Smith said it's so exciting to finally be able to get together after the challenges of COVID. "I've been doing events for International Women's Day around the region for a few years now, and I'm really excited to be putting something on back in Tamworth," she said. "Joplin Higgins OAM is an incredible lawyer, she actually grew up just outside Moree, but now lives and practices in the Hunter. "She does so much work around the whole region and she's such an incredible woman in what she does particularly around helping women find their own strong voice in situations like divorce." THRIVE Narrabri will take place on March 11 also, featuring PR powerhouse Tory Archbold, Inverell's Edwina Mill from Sprinkle & Bake and Yolande Woods from Aerohart in Goondiwindi. Tickets go on sale today at 9am through Eventbrite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./18e799a0-aa8b-4499-8edd-beb181333c65.jpg/r0_191_4724_2860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg