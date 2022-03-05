news, latest-news,

The Greater Northern Tigers under-16s produced their best effort of the Country Championship campaign when they beat the Western Rams 44-10 at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval on Saturday. The Brett Jarrett-coached Tigers led 22-4 at half-time and scored two more tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half to assert their dominance in the Andrew Johns Cup clash. The victory also guaranteed the side a berth in the semi-finals but their opponents are not yet known. Read also: The semi-final is scheduled for March 26. "It gives us two weeks to prepare," Jarrett said. He was delighted with his side's effort. "They were pretty switched on and got the job done," he said. "I told the boys before the game their destiny is in their own hands. I was very pleased they switched on." He thought his side played the home side out of the game and dominated the Rams throughout. Scone prop Campbell Munn received the players' player award, the Tigers prop one of the many stars. "He led the defensive effort," Jarrett said. "They put early pressure on the Rams and his workrate was massive. "Couldn't be happier with his performance but there were plenty of others who could have won the players' player award too. It was a great all-round team effort." Backrower Dylan Keane was another star, scoring two tries, one of which was a brilliant individual burst through the heart of the Rams defence. Jack Foley was another to impress. Normally at lock, he filled in at hooker, with Jackson Smith moving to five-eighth in place of the injured (concussion) six, Brodi Campbell. GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 44 (Dylan Keane 2 (16 minute, 32m), Ryan Jurkans (6m), Sam Carr (19m), Zane Groves (23m), Jordan Hamlin (38m), Oscar Atkin (57m) tries; Atkin 6 goals) d WESTERN RAMS 10 (Bailey Peschka (26m), Harry Wald (52m) tries; Wald goal).

