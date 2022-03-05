news, latest-news,

The Greater Northern Tigers men gave away too many penalties and struggled defensively as they slumped to a 42-24 loss to the Western Rams in a Country Championships clash at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval on Saturday. The Tigers - who beat the Knights 48-10 in a round one clash at Tamworth last weekend - started well and drew level midway through the first half after fullback Bailey Taylor scored an excellent solo try in which he showcased his potent swerve. Read more: That followed a try to Tigers winger Harlee Millgate, who won the race to the ball to touch down in-goal after a trademark long ball from No 9 Scott Blanch and then a deft grubber by lock Daniel Hoogerwerf. However, it all went pear-shaped from there, said Peter Stevens, who filled in for Tigers coach Brad McManus. "We gave away too many penalties in the ruck and it all compounded from there," he said. "Fatigue set in and it gave us too much to do." The Rams scored three quick tries to go to the break leading 30-12 and then added two more after the break to make it 42-12. The Tigers did fight back and scored two tries, one a brilliant individual effort from Jacob Button and the other a barging try by prop Lincon Smith. "When we did get some quality ball in the second half, we created some good opportunities but we couldn't take advantage," Stevens added. The Tigers were also affected by two head-injury assessments and the sin-binning of centre Ronin Hadden. Rams fullback Mitch Andrews terrorised the Tigers, and was rewarded with a superb first-half solo try in which he stepped and swerved his way through the defence to score under the posts. WESTERN RAMS 42 (Isaac Thompson 2, Mitchell Andrews, Zeke Hartwig [three more tryscorers were not provided by the NSWRL]; Nicholas Greenhalgh 6 goals) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 24 (Harlee Millgate, Bailey Taylor, Mitch Sheridan, Lincon Smith tries; Mitch Doring 4 goals).

