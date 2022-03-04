community,

A PLAN to mandate design excellence standards in the city's CBD has drawn a mixed reaction from the public. Three submissions were made to Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) plan, and while one person thought the changes should have been made 30 years ago - not everyone was convinced. 'The level of unfettered control' the council would have with the changes to the Tamworth Regional Local Environmental Plan (TRLEP) concerned one local, who felt it would use the new rules to 'militantly enforce policy shaping in the CBD whilst having no financial interest in any affected properties'. The council introduced the proposed changes to facilitate shop-top housing, support the extension of Peel Street and relocate the car yards on Kable Avenue to a "more appropriate location". It plans to introduce the design criteria for future developments in the CBD, arguing there are key sites with opportunities for significant development, redevelopment and reuse. "In order to achieve the vision for Tamworth CBD outlined in Blueprint 100, it is considered vital that the TRLEP contain provisions that facilitate the high-quality urban design outcomes necessary to deliver a "strong and vibrant Tamworth City Centre"," a report to councillors said. "Through an addition to council's LEP, this planning proposal will require an enhanced quality of design, appearance and activation for major CBD development without any alteration to the land use table in terms of permissible uses." Read also: The city centre is zoned for retail, business, offices, entertainment and community needs, but the council argues its current LEP gives it limited power to refuse a development or ask for changes if it doesn't look good or activate the land. "Until then, council risks being placed in a position where it has no option but to approve development that does not deliver on the community's Blueprint [100] objectives for the CBD," the report said. The changes won't impact how developers can use their land, provided it meets the zoning rules. With only one objection, the council argues there is a "high level of support" from the community. As part of its community consultation, the council sent 317 letters to every landowner in the CBD and had one-on-one consultations with three of those. Almost 950 emails were sent to the council's economic division business network, and a presentation was given to the Tamworth Business Chamber board. Councillors will vote on the proposed changes on Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

