news, latest-news,

SHE'LL have you guessing 'whodunnit?' right until the end. Romance and crime author Lee Christine will visit Tamworth on Saturday to give locals the inside scoop on her latest page turner 'Dead Horse Gap'. The thrilling tale set in the Snowy Mountains takes place after a plane crash which appears to be foul play. But as with any good book, Ms Christine said everything is not as it seems. "It's like a puzzle and I'm aiming to have the reader wonder if it's this person or that person," she said. READ ALSO: The free talk will be held at Tamworth City Library at 2pm where Ms Christine will go in depth about the process and development involved in crafting the novel. Dead Horse Gap is the final book of the trilogy, following the best selling novels 'Charlotte Pass' and 'Crackenback'. "My books are entertaining books, they're escapism, they're good rollicking crime with characters I hope people enjoy," she said. With the book written while Ms Christine was stuck in lockdown in Newcastle she said she was thrilled to be connecting with her audience in person. 'Writing is very isolating," she said. "It's lovely to be able to get out there and connect with the readers. "It enhances their experience." The talk will be followed by a morning tea and book signing with Ms Christine's book available for purchase at Collins Booksellers on Peel Street. To register your attendance visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lee-christine-author-talk-tickets-254901726927 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/335376eb-18bc-4163-b404-1010c9c37e88.jpg/r3_54_1093_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg