Firefighters were unable to reach a man who perished in a Kootingal housefire on Friday morning, due to the intensity of the blaze. Emergency services were called to the rural property on Back Kootingal Road at about 1am, to reports of a blaze at the isolated home. They arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flame. Crews from Fire and Rescue's South Tamworth station 448 and 16 firefighters from the Rural Fire Service battled the intense housefire for hours in the early hours of Friday morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus attempted to gain access to the premises out of concern for a reported occupant, but couldn't get inside. Kootingal RFS Captain said the home proved too hot to get access to, and there was concern about the structure of the roof. The home was destroyed before the blaze could be extinguished, at about 3am. The man's body was located in a search of the property. He has yet to be formally identified. Officers from Oxley Police District established a crime scene at the house, which will be examined by specialist forensic police. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

