community,

IF YOU saw a cow walking down Peel Street on Friday, don't stress, you weren't dreaming. Instead, the partnership between Spilt Milk Bar and Peel Valley Milk is a reminder to shop and support local. Peel Valley Milk owner Todd Wilson said after dealing with floods, drought, mice and COVID-19 it was more important than ever to help producers get back on their feet. "The drought was a pretty big killer for us," Mr Wilson said "A lot of people struggled over the last few years. READ ALSO: "But here in Tamworth we're lucky to have so many local producers and all kinds of agriculture that can keep feeding our community." With around 200 jersey cows Peel Valley Milk covers the whole supply chain, from raising baby calves, growing their feed and pasteurizing the milk, to fill the bottle. When Spilt Milk Bar approached Mr Wilson about supplying Tamworth's newest gelato store he jumped at the opportunity to go from cow to cone. "We emphasise the quality of our product and we back that 100 per cent," Mr Wilson said. "These guys came to town and decided they were after a good quality product." Spilt Milk Bar manager Natalie Zimmerman said supporting local was one of the core values of the store, with everything from the milk to the fruit and the brownies and honeycomb sourced in Tamworth. "It's very important that we're involved in all things community," Ms Zimmerman said. "We're all helping each other out and that can only be beneficial to the community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/9fdf6100-bd6d-4a42-890b-2b46f833d749.jpg/r0_365_4567_2945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg