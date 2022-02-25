coronavirus,

The Hunter New England health district avoided adding to its COVID-19 death toll on Thursday, as the daily case number dropped below 1000 again. The health district recorded 999 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 4pm on February 24 - 671 of those detected by rapid antigen tests and 328 by PCR tests. There are 18 people with the virus in Hunter New England hospitals, including two patients receiving intensive care. Locally the active case numbers are: Armidale Regional 598; Glen Innes Severn 83; Gunnedah 137; Gwydir 35; Inverell 339; Moree Plains 210; Narrabri 182; Tamworth Regional 1,180; Tenterfield 31; Uralla 70; Walcha 17; and Walgett 42. Meanwhile, NSW had 7583 new cases and recorded six deaths during the 24-hour period. There are 1144 patients in hospital with the virus, 64 of them in intensive care, and 28 on ventilators. It came as mask mandates were eased across the state in most indoor settings on Friday.

