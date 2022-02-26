community,

RESIDENTS who shirked their rates have been let off the hook as Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) writes off almost $16,000 in unrecoverable debts. It's a frustrating loss but not for lack of trying, mayor Russell Webb said. "In the overall scheme of things we've done everything we can to try to recover that money and we've hit a brick wall," he said. "When you get to there, instead of wasting money trying to do more things to try to recover the money, you just write it off." Read also: A report to councillors at Tuesday night's meeting showed there was a total of $15,614 in unrecoverable debts, as of December 2021. Of those, $9,900 were decidedly uneconomic to recover, after the council exhausted $5000 in legal fees trying to get ratepayers to cough up. Another $615 was deemed small rates and charges balances. The council found any further attempts to recover the debts would be uneconomical, but it doesn't prevent it from initiating legal proceedings in the future to claw them back.

