AN online program designed to connect people who have made suicide attempts and let them speak about their experiences and discuss skills to help cope with thoughts of suicide is being expanded across the north west. Eclipse, which is part of a broader AfterCare program run by Lifeline, will now be available to people in smaller communities throughout the region. AfterCare, a pilot program designed to help suicide attempt survivor by developing plans which incorporated issues like employment, housing and their general wellbeing, launched in June last year. That will remain available only to people in Tamworth, Singleton and Foster, but opportunity for the well-received Eclipse program to be expanded was the right call according to Lifeline New England chief executive Rob Sams. "AfterCare lets people know they are not alone and connects them to specialist support while Eclipse groups connect them to other people who have attempted suicide to support one another in their journey to recovery," he said. "A suicide attempt is one of the most significant risk factors for further suicide attempts. "Improving the care for people after a suicide attempt, whether it be recent or an attempt in the past, is helping to reducing suicide attempts and suicide deaths." More than 100 people have received help across the first 10 months of the AfterCare program, which he said is a huge success given people who make suicide attempts are often likely to try again. READ ALSO: Centacare New England North West executive manager of clinical health services, Josie Hofman, said she believes the Eclipse program will have a profound impact. "As we're aware in our communities health has a significant impact in our region, in our communities, so support within that area is absolutely vital," she said. "We're only seeing cases increase around our region and we are overrepresented when it comes to mental health [issues]. "It's refreshing to see innovative group intervention such as this that allows for that peer support as well as other allied health professionals to provide support in that group environment, and that shared lived experience can be incredibly powerful." In regards to the program being extended, Ms Hofman said it was great news. She said given regional communities are often left with minimal or no mental health services, having access to such an important program will be a huge moment for many people. "During COVID we have noticed the increase in online services, and it's especially useful when you're covering across a large regional footprint," she said. "The value of it being online means that all of those small communities that don't have access to as many services are all able to connect. "Our geographical footprint is the size of Tasmania, which is massive, and for all of those clients and professionals and peers to be able to connect in a group environment is fantastic." People do not need a referral to use the AfterCare service or join the Eclipse support group. The next Eclipse groups start on February 28 and March 3. To find out more or register for AfterCare or Eclipse call 1300 152 854. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/03413d45-870a-4c83-9611-bfb7a20194e4.jpg/r0_197_3543_2199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg