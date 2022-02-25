community,

THE SIMPLE gesture of a baby blanket is helping to put smiles on the faces of local families that are doing it tough. Mel Vine and her family have struggled with their Calala property for the last four years. Drought, floods, mice and medical issues have all taken a toll. "It's tough on all areas, financially, mentally, emotionally," Ms Vine said. With horses to feed and hay prices through the roof the family dealt with an empty pantry, and often resorted to biscuits and noodles for dinner. "There's been times when I've said 'I'm done, I'm ready to walk away'," she said. READ ALSO: And chances are they would have, had it not been for the support of 'Doing it for our Farmers'. The Facebook group, pioneered by Tamworth local Sue-Ellen Wilkin, is what Ms Vine said helped her family to keep going. They provided food hampers, someone to talk to, and now a baby blanket for the newest addition to the Vine family; six week old baby, Gabrielle. "There's so many wonderful people out there," Ms Vine said. "It may not seem like much to the person giving the gift but to the person receiving it, it's huge." Ms Wilkins said the drought had also created a baby drought for farmers, so when one comes along it's a special occasion. "We're encouraging the next generation of farmers because the world won't turn without these children," Ms Wilkins said. The blanket for Gabrielle has kickstarted the group's blanket drive, with Ms Wilkin calling out for knitted or crocheted squares and blankets to help farmers get through the winter. "We had lots of blankets perish in the mice plague," she said. "We've had squares and blankets made up and sent to us from all over the country side." To help give the farmers a hand, blankets and squares can be sent to the Tamworth City Uniting Church. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/c74ebc30-84c6-4e3e-ac6b-8e44788c7e43_rotated_270.JPG/r0_795_3024_2504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg