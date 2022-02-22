news, latest-news,

The Lion roared back into the winner's circle at Tamworth on Monday much to the delight of his Kootingal-based trainer Michelle Fleming. The eight-year old is a stable favourite but before a second at Muswellbrook earlier this month had been out of the placings since he ran third at Canterbury back in May 2020. But the former metro winner was back to his best on Monday powering to a length win in the Concrete Industry Supplies CG&E Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m). "How good is that," Fleming quipped to Sky Thoroughbred Central post race. READ ALSO: "It's been a bit up and down." The gelding was out for more than a year not racing between June 2020 and July 2021. "Brookie's (jockey Brooke Stower) been riding him amazing so I'm pretty happy," Fleming continued, adding that she was "happy" to have "a bit of a softer track". Stower gave The Lion a great ride, settling him just on the outside shoulder of leader Kamikaze Kid. Turning into the straight stride-for-stride, he pulled away over the final 200m and held off a fast-finishing Dethroned. "What an old marvel he is and Michelle's done a great job," Stower told Sky Thoroughbred. "He always looks in great order and he raced accordingly today, it was definitely his race." She agreed that he seems to be very interested in his racing again. "I think that's the key to him, he's acting like he's a three-year old again. "He's raring up in the machines and true credit to Michelle and her team for having him right, placing him right and getting the win with him," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/ae6cdd7b-04b7-4765-b0c9-255ad0e2a487.jpg/r73_241_1884_1264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg