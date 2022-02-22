sport, cricket,

The Tamworth over-50s will cool their heels for the next few weeks in a strong position to defend their Doug Walters Cup crown after a good win over the Mid North Coast in Tamworth on Sunday. After compiling a very competitive 5-233 from their 40 overs they then steamrolled the coastal side for just 80 to go outright top of the table in the northern conference with one round game remaining. That will be against Coffs Harbour and isn't scheduled to be played until March 20, Tamworth skipper Steve Wilson said. He said Sunday was "a great win". READ ALSO: After winning the toss and electing to bat they lost a couple of wickets early but through Jason Bowler (34), Ben Crowe (41ret), Wilson (41ret) and Dean Pike (40ret) built the foundations for a good total. Anthony Dutton then came in and applied the finishing polish with a quick-fire 41ret. "It was good to have Ben Crowe back (he missed the game against New England)," Wilson said. "It was good to see Dean Pike get some runs, he's been batting well without getting that score that he's after." "And obviously having Dutto at the end. He's had a couple of runs-outs recently so he was happy to get some runs." As he did in the final last month Andrew O'Halloran then got them on the front foot with the ball. "He's in a bit of a purple patch with the ball," Wilson said. "In the final we played at Scone and again on Sunday he's making a real difference. He's not only slowing the runs down but taking wickets." He finished with 4-16 while Bowler capped off another strong allround performance with 3-4 as they wrapped up the Mid North Coast innings inside 28 overs. Bowler also affected a run out with "a bit of classy fielding". Wilson also noted that they took some good catches. "It was an all round good team performance," he said. Now only Coffs stand in their way of a match-up with the southern division winners for the silverware. Wilson said they'll "let the bodies have a bit of a rest" for a couple of weeks although most of them are playing local grade cricket on a Saturday. But they won't have to worry about backing up for a few weeks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

