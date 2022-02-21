Long odds, no bet: Blay thrilled by shock victory in Tamworth

news, latest-news,

When Race Two started in Tamworth on Monday, trainer Ben Blay was so unsure of the result that he did not even put a flutter on his own horse, Be My Romeo. By the end of the race, the Muswellbrook-based Blay was kicking himself after Be My Romeo secured a nailbiting win. Also read: Making matters worse, the four-year-old gelding was paying $51. "I had nothing [bet on the horse]. That is just outta nowhere, I didn't expect him to run that well today," Blay told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race. With no wins from four prior starts, Be My Romeo was fittingly the longest shot in the field. But he and jockey Billy Cray benefited from a huge number of scratchings prior to the race. "Billy can really ride them to the line," Blay said. "He just gave him a treat of a ride and it was very exciting. I thought he was going to run well, but there's plenty of other fast horses. I was hoping he might go a bit better over 1,200 [metres], but it's a real surprise today. A fantastic surprise." Monday's win will not spark celebrations for Blay as much as give them cause to continue following a big win by another of his horses, Kamikaze Kid, on February 6 in Port Macquarie. The Tamworth Racecourse was made slightly heavier by rain late on Monday afternoon, which forced many riders to change their tack. The Tamworth Racecourse will next host the Country Championships Qualifier on Sunday, March 6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/21741559-4843-4440-b01e-58073abe5efb.jpg/r3_77_2040_1228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg